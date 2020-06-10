Maureen Ellen MILLER
Passed away peacefully in her sleep from Alzheimer's on June 6, 2020. She was 87 years old. Maureen was born near Barnesville, MN to James and Helen Griffin. She grew up on a farm with her parents and two sisters. After high school, Maureen attended the College of St. Benedict and received her Education degree. She taught junior high in Madison, MN where she met her future husband Don. Maureen was the proud mother of four children and loved being involved in their education and activities. She was also active in her church and enjoyed socializing with a great group of friends and neighbors in St. Paul. After Maureen retired from teaching, she shared her knowledge of MN history by working as a tour guide at the Ramsey and Sibley historic sites. Later in life, Don and Maureen transferred to Austin, TX with 3M where they made many friends and enjoyed time playing golf and tennis. They retired back to Mendota Heights spending time traveling, socializing with family and friends, participating in St. Peter's Church, and volunteering at the Guild of Catholic Women. Maureen was actively involved with her grand children and attended many of their games. She also loved entertaining and cooking for family gatherings. After 61 wonderful years of marriage, Maureen is survived by her husband Don, her daughter Ellen (Jeff) Mueller, sons Paul (Connie), Matt and Peter (Ann); and 9 grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her two sisters Betty and Peggy, and grandson Ben. A memorial service will be held later this summer. Memorial contributions may be made to guildservices.org or the charity of your choice. 651-698-0796





Published in Pioneer Press from Jun. 10 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
