Our Queen of Bingo Passed away June 23, 2019 Preceded in death by her mother Patricia (Pat) Richardson; nephew Dylan Henderson and aunt Carol. Left behind her loving husband Anthony "Tony"; father Michael (Mick) Richardson; daughter Mandi (Scott), Son Michael (Amanda); beloved grandson Jordan; sisters Becky, Dottie (Craig), Patti (Dave), Amy (Doug), Buffy & Debbie (Pat); parents-in-law John (Doc) and Judith Helsper; sisters-in-law Michelle (Don), Laura, Theresa (Tom); brother-in-law James (Mel); many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, great-nieces & nephews and great friends. Visitation Friday (June 28) from 10-2pm, KESSLER & MAGUIRE FUNERAL HOME 640 W. 7th St. 651-224-2341. Private Interment. In lieu of flowers memorials preferred.
Published in Pioneer Press on June 27, 2019