|
|
South St. Paul native Maureen Rutledge (Werner), known to friends as "Mo", passed away on May 8th, 2019 at the age of 76. Mo graduated from South St. Paul High School in 1960. She went on to earn multiple degrees and worked as a bookkeeper, nurse, administrator and more. Mo loved meeting people and new experiences. She travelled extensively with family, friends, and her husband Curt - reaching all continents except Antarctica. Under the motto "Life is Good", Mo and her travelling companions would bring good cheer wherever their journeys took them. Mo was passionate about caring for those in need. During her decades as a nurse, Mo worked in almost every nursing specialty. After retiring from nursing and moving to Georgetown, Texas, Mo turned her care to four-legged creatures. She loved adopting senior dogs and helping the local animal shelter. She is survived by her sons Wayne and Brett, brother Rich, sister Renee, and numerous nieces, nephews, and grandkids all of whom will miss her dearly. Memorial gifts not necessary but appreciated to: Friends of Georgetown Animal Shelter, PO Box 802, Georgetown, TX 78627.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 19, 2019