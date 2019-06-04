|
8/5/1935 ~ 6/2/2019 Passed away peacefully surrounded by family. Preceded in death by brothers Jimmy, Kevin and Joe; parents, Nora and James of County Leitrim, Ireland; and beloved husband of 52 years, George. Born and raised in the South Bronx, Maureen lived a life full of mischief, achievement and joy. Witty and resolute, compassionate and adventurous, her brilliant mind and entertaining storytelling compelled all around her. Graduate of College of New Rochelle and University of Minnesota Law School. Author of unfinished mystery novel; agent inquiries welcome. Survived by her children, Peter, Susanna, Matthew and David; 11 grandchildren, Rachael, Andrew, Ceallach, Cait, Breandan, Jerome, Christopher, Patrick, Jacob, Sophia and Olivia; and many family and friends. Memorial service to be held 4:30PM Wednesday at Fort Snelling Memorial Chapel, 1 Tower Ave, Historic Fort Snelling, Minneapolis. In lieu flowers memorials to Minnesota Public Radio preferred.
Published in Pioneer Press on June 4, 2019