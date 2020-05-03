Of St. Paul Maurice "Maurie" Grundei, caring husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, passed away at the age of 91 at the Minneapolis Veterans Home on April 29, 2020. He was born October 29, 1928, in Belle River Township, MN and attended a one room schoolhouse in Nelson, MN. He graduated from Alexandria High School in 1946. After returning from service in the 5th Army Air Force, during the occupation of Japan, he married his childhood friend Constance "Connie" Herrick on June 30, 1950. He graduated from horology school in Denver, and was a watchmaker-jeweler in Marshall, MN, Mason City, IA and Roseville, MN. He retired from Sears at Brookdale Center in 1992. Maurie enjoyed the newspaper, jigsaw and crossword puzzles, and walking. He and Connie traveled to many states, often visiting family in WI. He had a gift to make the stranger feel welcome, and was a quiet and gentle man who asked to be remembered as someone who "lived by the side of the road and tried to be a friend to man." He is survived by Connie, his beloved wife of nearly 70 years; children Cheryl (Bruce) Olsen, of Madison, WI; Steven Grundei, of St. Paul; Lisa (Phil) Schuler, of Mounds View; seven grandchildren; three great grand children; and brother Melvin, of Carlos, MN. Maurie was preceded in death by his parents John and Christine (Carlquist) Grundei; brother Kenneth, sister Harriet; and daughter-in-law Carol. The family wishes to thank the staff in Unit 19-2 and Unit 22-4 at the Minneapolis Veteran's Home for the friendship and excellent care they provided to Maurie during the 3.5 years he resided there. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions are designated to Centennial United Methodist Church and the Minneapolis Veterans Home.











