Beloved Uncle Died Peacefully in Sierra Madre, California, age 86 on October 9, 2019. Survived by loving nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by sisters, Mary Ryan, Ruth Hinsch, and Frances Dougherty. Grew up in St. Paul. Graduated from Central High School and the University of Minnesota in Mining Engineering. Caltech Alumnus. Senior Sales Engineer for Honeywell, Project Engineer for U.S. Borax. Served in the U.S. Coast Guard. Maury enjoyed hiking, swimming, travel, politics and Kiwanis Club. A private family service will be held. Interment Calvary Cemetery. Memorials preferred to St. Anne's Catholic Home Los Angeles or Kiwanis Club Sierra Madre. Many thanks to his wonderful care team. 651-698-0796
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 27, 2019