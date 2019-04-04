Home

Maurice (Morrie) NEAULT

Maurice (Morrie) NEAULT Obituary
Age 79 Of Maplewood, Minnesota Passed away peacefully on March 30, 2019, at Our Lady of Peace Hospice Home. His remains have been donated to the U of M for research program. Preceded in death by parents, Maurice and Kathryn Neault. Survived by wife, Betty (Pearson); children, Mike, Maurice, and Dawn (Tod Kappes); brother, Leighton (Irene); 5 grandchildren; 1 great-grandson; and many friends. He worked in the grocery industry as store manager for country club stores for many years. He loved fishing and hunting all over the upper Midwest. He hosted game dinners of fish, fowl, moose, and deer. Visitation will be on Monday April 8, from 4-6PM at St. John's Catholic Church 380 Little Canada Road East in Little Canada, MN 55117. Funeral Mass will be at St. John's Church on Tuesday April 9 at 11AM with lunch to follow. Memorials are preferred to Our Lady of Peace Hospice Home 2076 St. Anthony Ave, St. Paul, MN 55104.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 4, 2019
