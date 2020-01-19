|
Age 91, of New Brighton, passed away peacefully on Jan. 17, 2020. She is preceded in death by loving husband of 49 years, Earl D. Palmquist; brother, Kay Kaufman; and second husband, Earl Rude. She will be deeply missed by her son, Scott (Jacqueline); daughter, LeAnn (Andrew) Traffie; grandchildren, Mark (Elizabeth), Ann (Susan), David (Sarah), Katelin (Kyle) and Nick; great grandchildren, Isabella, Victoria, Miles and Elliott; good friend, Ruth Hilliard; and countless other friends who've touched her life. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, January 25 at Nativity Lutheran Church, 3312 Silver Lake Road NE, St. Anthony, at 2:00pm with a visitation one hour prior. In lieu of flowers memorials preferred. MillerFuneralFridley.com 763.571.1300
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 19, 2020