Home

POWERED BY

Services
Miller Funeral Home
6210 Highway 65 Ne
Fridley, MN 55432
(763) 571-1300
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Nativity Lutheran Church
3312 Silver Lake Road NE
St. Anthony, MN
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
2:00 PM
Nativity Lutheran Church
3312 Silver Lake Road NE
St. Anthony, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mavis PALMQUIST
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mavis B. (Kaufman) PALMQUIST

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mavis B. (Kaufman) PALMQUIST Obituary
Age 91, of New Brighton, passed away peacefully on Jan. 17, 2020. She is preceded in death by loving husband of 49 years, Earl D. Palmquist; brother, Kay Kaufman; and second husband, Earl Rude. She will be deeply missed by her son, Scott (Jacqueline); daughter, LeAnn (Andrew) Traffie; grandchildren, Mark (Elizabeth), Ann (Susan), David (Sarah), Katelin (Kyle) and Nick; great grandchildren, Isabella, Victoria, Miles and Elliott; good friend, Ruth Hilliard; and countless other friends who've touched her life. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, January 25 at Nativity Lutheran Church, 3312 Silver Lake Road NE, St. Anthony, at 2:00pm with a visitation one hour prior. In lieu of flowers memorials preferred. MillerFuneralFridley.com 763.571.1300
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mavis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -