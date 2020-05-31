Mavis Darlene SOLHEID
Passed peacefully surrounded by her loving family on May 28, 2020. Preceded in death by parents Arthur and Mable Schusted, and sister Delores. Survived by her devoted husband of 65 years, Warren, children Richard (fiancée Betsy), Ronald (Reena), Mary Kay (Daniel), Peter (Maniko), 12 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, and sisters Elaine, Lavonne, and Norma (Peter). Mavis was the shining light of her family and brought much joy to all who knew her. She loved being at the lake, playing bridge with friends, and spending time with her large family during the holidays. Her sense of humor and kindness were gifts to us all. Mavis was committed to her Christian faith, and we are comforted by the knowledge that she is spending eternity with her Lord and Savior. Please keep her family in your prayers as we honor her life during these difficult times. Services will be held at a later date with inurnment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family prefers donations to Presbyterian Homes-Waverly Gardens





Published in Pioneer Press on May 31, 2020.
