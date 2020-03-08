|
Beloved Mother, Grandma, Great Grandma and Sister Age 78 (nee Tombarge) died March 4, 2020. Preceded in death by parents Karl & Jane Tombarge; granddaughter Kara (Ben) Smalley; brother-in-law Gene Linder. Survived by children Rod (Mia) Naseth, Terry (Mary) Naseth & Erika (Chad) Krueger; 7 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; and sisters Mary Lou Linder & Karen (Dale) Fabian. Memorial service Monday, March 9, 2020 at 11AM at the Hamline United Methodist Church, 1514 Englewood, St. Paul, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Family interment. Memorials preferred to Hamline United Methodist Church Midway Elders.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 8, 2020