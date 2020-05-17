Mavis V. (Olson) McGORMAN
Age 91, recently residing in St. Louis, MO Formerly of Woodbury, MN Passed away May 9, 2020. Preceded in death by loving husband and best friend Donald, and son Terry. Survived by her children, Suzanne (Robert) Heinemann, St. Louis, MO, Michael (Priscilla), Forest, VA, and Nancy (Paul) Neumann, Oakdale, MN; Grandchildren, Brian, Erik & Sean Heinemann, Jonathan, Jason & Jared McGorman, Brittany Milton & Natalie Neumann; six great grandchildren; many relatives in Norway, nephews, nieces & beloved friends. Past Volunteer at Valley Crossing School in Woodbury. Services are private in keeping with the guidelines of the State Mandate during the COVID-19 Pandemic. Private Interment at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery. For drive in visitation instructions please see wulffwoodburyfuneralhome.com WULFF 651-738-9615 WulffWoodburyFuneralHome.com





Published in Pioneer Press on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
