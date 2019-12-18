|
Age 22, of Stillwater Passed away unexpectedly in his sleep on December 13th, 2019. Max is survived by his loving parents Dale and Kerry, older sister Sydney and younger brother Blake who love him dearly. He is also survived by loving Grandparents Tom & Jan Evensen and Donna Jones, as well as aunts, uncles, cousins, teammates, and many amazing friends and coaches. Preceded in death by his grandfather Walter Pawlowicz. Max was a Senior at Bentley University in Waltham, MA majoring in Corporate Finance & Accounting. He was so proud to be a member of the Bentley Lacrosse Team as well as Team MN and Stillwater lacrosse teams in his youth and high school years. Max enjoyed spending time with family and friends and weekends at the family cabin where he mastered all water sports. He was also an avid movie and sports fan. Max had a heart of gold, an impeccable eye for fashion, an infectious laugh and lit up any room when he entered. He has touched so many lives of those who had the pleasure of knowing him. He will be dearly missed by so many, especially our Goldendoodle Pearl and his family. A celebration of Max's life will be Saturday, December 21, 2019, 10:00 A.M. at TRINITY LUTHERAN CHURCH, 115 North 4th Street, Stillwater. Visitation Friday, December 20, 2019, 4:00-8:00 P.M. at BRADSHAW CELEBRATION OF LIFE CENTER, 2800 Curve Crest Boulevard, Stillwater and also one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment Fairview Cemetery. A celebration of life reception will be held Saturday, December 21, 2019, 12:30-5:00 P.M. at THE ROYAL CLUB, 11455 – 20th Street North, Lake Elmo, MN. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred for a scholarship fund in Max's honor to the "Max Evensen Benefit Fund" c/o Lake Elmo Bank, 11465 39th Street N, PO Box 857, Lake Elmo, MN 55042. 651-439-5511
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 18, 2019