Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bradshaw Funeral & Cremation Services
2800 Curve Crest Boulevard
Stillwater, MN 55082
(651) 439-5511
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
TRINITY LUTHERAN CHURCH
115 North 4th Street
Stillwater, MN
Resources
More Obituaries for Max EVENSEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Max EVENSEN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Max EVENSEN Obituary
Age 22, of Stillwater Passed away unexpectedly in his sleep on December 13th, 2019. Max is survived by his loving parents Dale and Kerry, older sister Sydney and younger brother Blake who love him dearly. He is also survived by loving Grandparents Tom & Jan Evensen and Donna Jones, as well as aunts, uncles, cousins, teammates, and many amazing friends and coaches. Preceded in death by his grandfather Walter Pawlowicz. Max was a Senior at Bentley University in Waltham, MA majoring in Corporate Finance & Accounting. He was so proud to be a member of the Bentley Lacrosse Team as well as Team MN and Stillwater lacrosse teams in his youth and high school years. Max enjoyed spending time with family and friends and weekends at the family cabin where he mastered all water sports. He was also an avid movie and sports fan. Max had a heart of gold, an impeccable eye for fashion, an infectious laugh and lit up any room when he entered. He has touched so many lives of those who had the pleasure of knowing him. He will be dearly missed by so many, especially our Goldendoodle Pearl and his family. A celebration of Max's life will be Saturday, December 21, 2019, 10:00 A.M. at TRINITY LUTHERAN CHURCH, 115 North 4th Street, Stillwater. Visitation Friday, December 20, 2019, 4:00-8:00 P.M. at BRADSHAW CELEBRATION OF LIFE CENTER, 2800 Curve Crest Boulevard, Stillwater and also one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment Fairview Cemetery. A celebration of life reception will be held Saturday, December 21, 2019, 12:30-5:00 P.M. at THE ROYAL CLUB, 11455 – 20th Street North, Lake Elmo, MN. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred for a scholarship fund in Max's honor to the "Max Evensen Benefit Fund" c/o Lake Elmo Bank, 11465 39th Street N, PO Box 857, Lake Elmo, MN 55042. 651-439-5511
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Max's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bradshaw Funeral & Cremation Services
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -