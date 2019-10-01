Home

Hodroff-Epstein Memorial Chapels
126 East Franklin Avenue
Minneapolis, MN 55404
(612) 871-1234
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
ADATH ISRAEL
2337 Edgcumbe Rd.
St. Paul, MN
View Map
1923 - 2019
Max GOODMAN Obituary
Age 95, of Saint Paul Passed away peacefully on September 29, 2019 after a brief illness. Max was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Preceded in death by parents, Judith and Samuel Goodman; and sister, Selma (Aniu) Nachman. Survived by loving wife of 69 years, Edith Goodman; daughters, Susan (Douglas) Lasken and Livia (Peter) Fahndrich; son, Steven Goodman; grandchildren, Hillary (Pete) Vlastelica, Joseph Fahndrich, Andrew (Caitlin) Lasken, Curtis (Samantha) Fahndrich and Connor Lasken; great-grandchildren, Vera, Helena and Teddy; nieces; nephews; and cousins. "We all looked up to him" is the best way to describe Max's life. He was a holocaust survivor. A long-time vice president of Sharpe Manufacturing Company, Max was also very knowledgeable and active in the Jewish community. He was still sharp minded and active hours before he passed away. Funeral service 11:00 am on WEDNESDAY, October 2nd at ADATH ISRAEL, 2337 Edgcumbe Rd., St. Paul. Memorials preferred to donor's favorite charity. Hodroff- Epstein 612-871-1234 www.hodroffepstein.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 1, 2019
