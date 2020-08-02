Age 91, of Frederic, WI 8/9/1928 – 7/10/2020 Preceded by parents, Frank and Anna; 10 siblings; wife, Betty; daughter, Diane. Survived by grandson, Patrick Jehlicka; granddaughter, Miranda Jehlicka; nieces and nephews. Max was a life-time member of the Loyal Order of Moose S. St. Paul #1088; VFW Post 295 S. St. Paul; member of Amer. Legion Post 249 Frederic, WI. Funeral Mass at St. Dominic Catholic Church, Frederic, WI, Sat., Aug. 8, 2020, 11AM. No Visitation prior. Rowe Funeral Home www.rowefh.com
715-327-4475