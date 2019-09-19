|
|
Beloved Wife, Mother & Grandmother of the World Formerly of St Paul, passed peacefully at home in Fredric, WI on Sept 15th at the young age of 69. Max was welcomed in heaven with open arms by her parents, sister and many dear friends. She will forever be missed by her luving husband of 50 years, Gary, her "awesome" children Bill & Stacy, Russ & Christa, her "superduper" grandkids, Justin, Damon, Kristen & Trenton, her "cool" nephews, Mike & Braden Nelson, "amazing" cousins and a lifetime of cherished friends. Max was the life of the party and had a very contagious laugh. If she was in your presence you definitely felt her luv. Her luv was intense and her hugs were endless. Max's luv and spirit will carry on in everyone one of us. Thank you to all who luved her and made her laugh. To know her was to luv her. Max always said, "If you don't have humor nothing else matters and "it's a good life if you don't weaken". When you think of Max, remember her words of wisdom. Visitation 4-7pm Friday, with a 7pm memorial service at Anderson Funeral Home, 1401 Arcade St. In lieu of flower's memorials preferred.
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 19, 2019