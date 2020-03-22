|
|
Beloved Wife, Mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother Age 91 of Arden Hills, MN Died on Tuesday, March 16, 2020 at Johanna Shores Presbyterian Home in Arden Hills surrounded by her family. Preceded in death by her devoted and loving husband of 62 years, Robert W. Fogarty; her parents, Stanley and Hilda Decker; sisters Dorothy, Betty; and great grandchild, Gage. Mrs. Fogarty was born on a farm in West Concord, MN on November 13th, 1928. Her family moved to Rochester, MN and Maxine graduated from Rochester High School in 1946. She married Robert on December 30, 1948 in Rochester. In her younger years Max worked at the Mayo clinic, loved bowling, was an election judge and a fan of all Minnesota sports teams. One of Maxine's greatest qualities was her selflessness and genuine love and concern for everyone she met. She always put herself last and others first. We were all privileged to have had her in our lives and will miss her greatly. Maxine is survived by a brother, Gary (Ginger) Decker of Little Canada, MN; and by sons, Patrick (Shannon) Fogarty of St. Paul and Terrence (Karen) Fogarty of Victoria, MN. Also survived by grandchildren Michael, Kristin, Elizabeth, Jackie and Bryce; and great grandchildren Kaylyn, Evelyn and Treydon. Private interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Memorials preferred to Foundation Fighting Blindness.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 22, 2020