Journeyed to the Spirit World on May 12th, 2019. Preceded in death by parents, Joe Day Sr. & Alice; siblings, Clifford Sr., Josephine, Marlene, Carol, and Terry, Julius Thunder and John Goodman. Leaves behind children, Richard (Joan) Day, David, Cheryl (Pat), Greg, and Darrell; grandchildren & great-grandchildren; siblings, Betty Day and Joe Day Jr; many nieces, nephews, countless relatives and friends. Mom loved bingo and going to the casino. Played cribbage - she taught us this skill at an early age. She always cooked enough for all and welcomed all. Retired from St. Mary's Nursing Home. Special Thanks to Care Free and Interim Hospice for their excellent care. Visitation from 4-7PM, with Memorial Service at 5PM on Friday, May 24th at Anderson Funeral Home, 1401 Arcade St, St. Paul. Private inurnment at a later date.
Published in Pioneer Press from May 19 to May 22, 2019