Age 90 of South St. Paul Maxine Agnes Kruzel, age 90, passed away Thursday, December 5, 2019. She was born January 14, 1929 in Silver Lake, Minnesota to Noah and Bertha (nee Heindenrich) Lawrence. Maxine is survived by her daughter, Carol (Gary) Feisthamel; grandchildren Joseph (Stephanie) Feisthamel and Andrea (Jeremy) Fischer; great-grandchildren Andrew, Charlie, Lydia, and Violet; plus many nieces, nephews, and other family members. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Fidelis; sisters Josephine Dorma and Mary Kegler; and brothers Gilbert, Richard, and Edward Lawrence. Maxine loved her cats, bowling, and providing beauty to her clients as a hairdresser. She will be forever loved and treasured. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 AM, Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at the Church of St. John Vianney, 789 North 17th Avenue, South St. Paul, with Visitation 1 hour prior at the church. Maxine will be placed at final rest with her husband Fidelis in Oak Hill Cemetery, South St. Paul. (651) 451-1551
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 8, 2019