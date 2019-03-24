|
|
"Max" December 16, 1930 – March 15, 2019 Passed away peacefully at the age of 88, surrounded by her family. She is preceded in death by husband Richard, daughter-in-law Elaine, her parents, Hannah and Lawrence, sisters Lois and Phyllis, and brother Roy. She is survived by her children, Kim (Bart) Morfitt, Steve (Jana Schissel) and Maureen (Jeff) Farber; grandchildren, Austin (McKenna), Jessica (Jesse), Kayla, Nate (Sam) and Nick (Heather); great-grandchildren, Emery, Emma and Liam; sister, Jeanette Potthoff; brother, Larry (Loretta) McPeek; step-daughter, Laura (Greg) Setley and family, and many nieces and nephews. Maxine's greatest joy was her family. She loved spending time with them any chance she had. She also loved Saturday night family card games, going to the casino, and watching her beloved Minnesota Vikings. She will be greatly missed by her family. Visitation and Service March 28, 2019 at Fort Snelling Memorial Chapel, 1 Federal Dr., Historic Fort Snelling from 10:30 am to 12pm, with interment to follow at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. The Funeral Directors 651-645-1233
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 24, 2019