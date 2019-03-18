|
Maxine Olive Sather was born June 20, 1928 near Mentor, Minnesota to Marvel and Oscar Sather of Maple Bay, Minnnesota. Maxine graduated from Mentor High School in 1948. In her youth Maxine was a waitress at the State Capital Cafeteria. She was proud of knowing Hubert Humphrey and serving him food and coffee. She followed many of the laws being developed to help the poor and the needy. Her interest in politics never waned. She love watching sports and political events on TV. Her hobbies included embroidering, reading and learning new words. She worked in the Manufacturing Section of the economy. As a member of the TWUA union she continued to find positions after she was fired because of frequent convulsions due to her epilepsy. The Union was essential for her to earn her Social Security benefits which were her only income for most of her life. She was an active member first at Hitterdahl Lutheran Church in Maple Bay, then Capital Lutheran Church in St. Paul, MN and finally at St. Anthony Park Lutheran Church also of St. Paul. She lived in Luther Place for many years where she was known and loved by the community. In November of 2016 she moved to Lyngblomsten where she lived independently until a stroke in Dec., 2018. She was lovingly cared for by Lyngblomsten staff and Hospice at the end. She died on March 14, 2019. Preceding Maxine in death were her parents, Marvel and Oscar Sather, and three sisters Gloria Solie, Juneth Palmer, Lorraine Cockrane. She is survived by her two sisters Joyce Evelyn Johnson of St. Paul, MN and Ida Martinson of Bemidji, MN as well as 17 nieces and nephews and numerous grand and great nieces and nephews. Her Memorial Service will be May 4, 2019 at the Chapel at Lyngblomsten, 1415 Almond Ave., St. Paul, MN 55108 at 2 pm. Another service will be held later at Hitterdahl Cemetary, Maple Bay, MN.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 18, 2019