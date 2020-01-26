Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mueller-Bies Funeral Home - Roseville Chapel
2130 N. Dale St.
Roseville, MN 55113
(651) 487-2550
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mueller-Bies Funeral Home - Roseville Chapel
2130 N. Dale St.
Roseville, MN 55113
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
11:00 AM
Mueller-Bies Funeral Home - Roseville Chapel
2130 N. Dale St.
Roseville, MN 55113
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Maxine OSLUND
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maxine R. (Reed) OSLUND

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maxine R. (Reed) OSLUND Obituary
Age 90, of St. Paul Passed away on January 23, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, Henry & Bertha Reed; and brothers, Ken, Myron & Jerry. Survived by children, Kath (Clarke Huebener), Jayne Dee, Ted (Pamela), Todd; and 5 grandchildren. Maxine had a vibrant personality and deeply cared for others. A heartfelt thank you to the staff at Cerenity-Humboldt & St. Croix Hospice for their empathetic and exceptional care. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Cerenity Senior Care-Humboldt Campus. Memorial service 11 AM Saturday, February 1 at MUELLER-BIES FUNERAL HOME-ROSEVILLE, 2130 N. Dale St. @ County Rd. B. Visitation from 10-11 AM Saturday. Interment Elmhurst Cemetery. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maxine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mueller-Bies Funeral Home - Roseville Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -