Age 90, of St. Paul Passed away on January 23, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, Henry & Bertha Reed; and brothers, Ken, Myron & Jerry. Survived by children, Kath (Clarke Huebener), Jayne Dee, Ted (Pamela), Todd; and 5 grandchildren. Maxine had a vibrant personality and deeply cared for others. A heartfelt thank you to the staff at Cerenity-Humboldt & St. Croix Hospice for their empathetic and exceptional care. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Cerenity Senior Care-Humboldt Campus. Memorial service 11 AM Saturday, February 1 at MUELLER-BIES FUNERAL HOME-ROSEVILLE, 2130 N. Dale St. @ County Rd. B. Visitation from 10-11 AM Saturday. Interment Elmhurst Cemetery. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 26, 2020