Age 92 of Mendota Heights Passed on February 6, 2020 Preceded by husband Richard Stoven and husband Roland Grout; daughter Catherine; son Mark; brother Richard Callahan; & step-daughter Diane Grout. Survived by children Patsy (David) Clarke, Dan (Beth) Stoven, (Gayle Stoven), Jeannie Stoven, Mary (John) Bardwell, Marge (Kenny) Oehrlein, Beth (Matt) Werneke & Rich (Amber) Stoven; step-children Mark (Rocky) Grout, Bruce (Denice) Muccio-Grout, Nancy Scheibe, David Grout, Brian (Jayne) Grout, Gary (Twila) Grout & Mike Grout; 19 grandchildren; 16 great-grand children; 17 step-grandchildren; 15 step-great-grandchildren. Mass of Christian Burial 1:00 pm Monday (2-10-20) at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 1154 Seminole Ave., West St. Paul. Visitation one hour prior to Mass at the church. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery on Tuesday 9:45 am gathering in Assembly Area #3. 651-457-6200
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 9, 2020