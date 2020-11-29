Age 93, of Woodbury formerly Forest Lake and Eveleth, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on November 23, 2020. Preceded in death by husband Ed, of 62 years. Survived by children, Tom (Jim), Becky, Barbara, Steve (Nancy), John; grandchildren, Michael, Amanda, Emily, Kelly, Emma, Joey, Peter; four great grandchildren, Lily, William, Mia, Thomas; two brothers , Ron Castellano and John Castellano; nieces and nephews. Dolly, who was born in Eveleth, MN, will always be remembered as a wonderful mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend to all who knew her. A private family Mass of Christian Burial will be held. Burial at Ft. Snelling. The livestream of the service will be available on the funeral home website until December 5, 2020. Memorials are preferred to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or a place of your choice.