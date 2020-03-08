|
Age 93 Passed away peacefully with his family by his side. Maynard was born in Michigan City, ND on March 15, 1926, and was a long-time resident of Roseville, MN. He was preceded in death by infant daughter, Gail Ann; his wife, Jean; and parents, Bernhard and Cora. Remembered with love by children, Kim (Chris); Gregg (Lori); Gary (Christine); grandchildren, Megan, Jenna, Matt, Nicole (Matt); and Lauren; sister Carrol (Milo); brother, Kenny (Donna); and other friends and relatives. Maynard was a proud WWII Marine veteran. He worked at Ford Motor Company for 32 years. Following retirement, he traveled the U.S. He treasured time with his children and grandchildren. He will be forever loved and cherished. Join us for a celebration of Maynard's life on March 15, his birthday, at 2:00PM with visitation one hour prior and dinner to follow at Rosetown Legion, 700 W County Road C, Roseville, MN 55113. Casual attire requested. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Our Lady of Peace, ourladyofpeacemn.org or Allina Health Hospice.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 8, 2020