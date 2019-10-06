Home

Age 94, of Roseville On September 4th, passed away peacefully with family at her side. Preceded in death by beloved husband, Don. Maysel grew up in Wyocena and Portage, Wisconsin. She later moved to Chicago to work for American Airlines. She and Don met in Chicago and they moved to Roseville in 1972 to raise their family. As an experienced curler, Maysel introduced Don to the sport and they played as a part of a Mixed Doubles team for years. She also enjoyed the Cairn Lassies' fun and friendship. Maysel was an integral part of her Mid Oaks neighborhood and her annual battle with leaves was the stuff of neighborhood legend. She played 500 to win. Maysel delighted in attending her grandchildren's band concerts, piano recitals and school plays. She cheered for their soccer teams, even in the Seattle rain and baked cookies for them. Maysel was beautifully coiffed and fashionably dressed and never tired of hearing "I can't believe you're --- years old!" Active to the end and independent always, she will be missed by many. Survived by son, Greg of Seattle, daughter, Lianne (Jeffrey Lund) of St. Paul, grand children Jacob Guenther, Mackey Guenther and Julian Lund, many cousins and dear friends. Friends are invited to attend the Celebration of Life at 2 PM Sunday, October 13, 2019 at Falcon Heights United Church of Christ, 1795 Holton Street, with visitation one hour prior. Inurnment on Monday, October 14, 2019 at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to: Falcon Heights United Church of Christ - Women's Fellowship, Planned Parenthood, or Donor's choice.
Published in Pioneer Press from Oct. 6 to Oct. 13, 2019
