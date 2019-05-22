|
Of Hugo, MN Passed away on May 17, 2019, in New Brighton, MN. Tammy was born on July 5, 1958. She spent many years working for the State of Minnesota in a variety of roles. She is survived by her husband Patrick McGlone, by her two step-sons Shaun (Stephanie) and Brian McGlone, by her siblings, Richard, Mark (Kellie), Tim (Sue), Peter (Kris) Paul (Chris), grand children, nieces and nephews and many great nieces and nephews. Tammy will always be remembered for her caring ways and generous heart. A Celebration of Tammy's life will be held at Community of Grace Lutheran Church (4000 Linden St. White Bear Lake, MN) on Saturday, May 25 at 1 pm. In lieu of flowers, please donate to St. Jude's Hospital in memory of Tammy.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 22, 2019