Megan L. HALLQUIST
Megan passed away peacefully with her mom by her side. She is preceded in death by her dad, Billy Hallquist. Her brother, Dan Hallquist (Natalie) and her mom, Michele Costello (Tom Reis) will forever miss her, as will her extended family and her amazing friends. She is also survived by her niece, Madison, with whom she had a very special bond. Her sarcastic humor was surpassed only by her empathy for others. Her family takes great comfort in the saying, "The remainder of her life is in yours", and we will forever honor her memory. Megan was passionate about issues of justice and inequality and would be proud of the memorial donations made to 360 Communities. We will announce when we are having the celebration of her life.

Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 19, 2020.
