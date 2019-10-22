|
|
Age 89 Passed away peacefully on Sunday October 20th, surrounded by his loving family. Preceded in death by parents Harry & Betty Kaminsky and brother Irv Kamin. Survived by his loving wife of 65 years Evie; sons Brian (Sandy) and Jay (Lori); grandchildren Heather (Dennis) Lider, Grant ( Katie ) Kamin, Alison (Greg ) Askin and Drew Kamin; great grand children Ellie and Brayden, Grayson and Carson and Ava. Mel will be remembered for his constant smile, sense of humor and kindness to all. Funeral 11:00 am WEDNESDAY October 23rd at TEMPLE OF AARON SYNAGOGUE, 616 So. Mississippi River Blvd, St. Paul. Memorials preferred to St. Paul JCC or the of MN. SHIVA 7:00 pm Wednesday October 23rd at the Bentson Family Assisted Living, 730 Kay Ave, St Paul and 7:00 pm Thursday October 24th at the Roitenberg Family Assisted Living, 3610 Phillips Parkway, St Louis Park. Hodroff-Epstein 651 698-8311 www.hodroffepstein.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 22, 2019