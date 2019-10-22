Home

Hodroff-Epstein Memorial Chapels
671 South Snelling Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55116
(651) 698-8311
Funeral
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
TEMPLE OF AARON SYNAGOGUE
616 So. Mississippi River Blvd
St. Paul, MN
Shiva
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
7:00 PM
Bentson Family Assisted Living
730 Kay Ave
St Paul, MN
Shiva
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
7:00 PM
Roitenberg Family Assisted Living
3610 Phillips Parkway
St Louis Park, MN
Mel KAMIN Obituary
Age 89 Passed away peacefully on Sunday October 20th, surrounded by his loving family. Preceded in death by parents Harry & Betty Kaminsky and brother Irv Kamin. Survived by his loving wife of 65 years Evie; sons Brian (Sandy) and Jay (Lori); grandchildren Heather (Dennis) Lider, Grant ( Katie ) Kamin, Alison (Greg ) Askin and Drew Kamin; great grand children Ellie and Brayden, Grayson and Carson and Ava. Mel will be remembered for his constant smile, sense of humor and kindness to all. Funeral 11:00 am WEDNESDAY October 23rd at TEMPLE OF AARON SYNAGOGUE, 616 So. Mississippi River Blvd, St. Paul. Memorials preferred to St. Paul JCC or the of MN. SHIVA 7:00 pm Wednesday October 23rd at the Bentson Family Assisted Living, 730 Kay Ave, St Paul and 7:00 pm Thursday October 24th at the Roitenberg Family Assisted Living, 3610 Phillips Parkway, St Louis Park. Hodroff-Epstein 651 698-8311 www.hodroffepstein.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 22, 2019
