Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
River Valley Christian Church
Highway 36 and Lake Elmo Avenue
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
River Valley Christian Church
Highway 36 and Lake Elmo Avenue
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mel MacFARLANE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mel MacFARLANE


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mel MacFARLANE Obituary
Age 86, of Stillwater, MN Died October 7, 2019 at the Lakeview Hospital in Stillwater, after a short illness. Mel was born on 10-24-1932 to Mr. and Mrs Raymond Mac Farlane in West St. Paul, MN. He was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters, and one brother. He is survived by his wife, Mary, of 64 years, a son Mel Jr and his wife Wendy, and grand-daughter,Tori, and daughter Gail and husband James Gewalt. Mel leaves behind many other beloved friends and family. Mel was a very loving and generous man. He loved to work and founded Maplewood Dairy and Ice Company, and was an entrepreneur in many other endeavors. He was known by children for his mini-donuts and chocolate milk gifts. He is a U.S. Army Veteran. A Memorial Service will be held at River Valley Christian Church at the intersection of Highway 36 and Lake Elmo Avenue on October 24, 2019. Visitation is at 10:00 AM., Service at 11:00 AM, A luncheon will follow the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to River Valley Christian Church in Lake Elmo. MN or to Mary MacFarlane, to be used at her discretion.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.