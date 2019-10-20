|
Age 86, of Stillwater, MN Died October 7, 2019 at the Lakeview Hospital in Stillwater, after a short illness. Mel was born on 10-24-1932 to Mr. and Mrs Raymond Mac Farlane in West St. Paul, MN. He was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters, and one brother. He is survived by his wife, Mary, of 64 years, a son Mel Jr and his wife Wendy, and grand-daughter,Tori, and daughter Gail and husband James Gewalt. Mel leaves behind many other beloved friends and family. Mel was a very loving and generous man. He loved to work and founded Maplewood Dairy and Ice Company, and was an entrepreneur in many other endeavors. He was known by children for his mini-donuts and chocolate milk gifts. He is a U.S. Army Veteran. A Memorial Service will be held at River Valley Christian Church at the intersection of Highway 36 and Lake Elmo Avenue on October 24, 2019. Visitation is at 10:00 AM., Service at 11:00 AM, A luncheon will follow the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to River Valley Christian Church in Lake Elmo. MN or to Mary MacFarlane, to be used at her discretion.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 20, 2019