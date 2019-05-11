|
Of Nolando Butta Bugobero Trailblazer Passed away on May 7, 2019. Preceded in death by father, Yusufu Bunoti, 3 sisters, 2 brothers. Survived by mother, Mirika; daughters, Grace Klein (Phil), Charity, Hope, Faith Velasco (Tony); son, Melchizedek; grandson, Aslan; former spouse, Joy; 3 brothers, 3 sisters, and many loving relatives and friends. A dedicated scientist who loved the Lord. Funeral Service 10 AM, Monday, May 13, at Roseville Memorial Chapel (2245 Hamline Ave N., Roseville, 651-631-2727).
Published in Pioneer Press on May 11, 2019