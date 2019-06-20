|
Age 47 Passed away peacefully at home on June 16th, 2019 surrounded by loved ones, after a courageous fight with cancer. She is survived by her daughter, Emily Rogstad (Erek); son, Joseph Crock; soulmate of 10 years, Rob Reynolds; mother, Laurie Bromen; father, Kenneth Bromen; stepmom. Joann Bromen; brother, Shawn Bromen (Amy); stepsister, Heather Smirnov, their families, as well as an abundance of loving aunts, uncles, cousins and dear friends that she held as close as family. Visitation will be held at Roberts Funeral Home 8108 Barbara Ave, Inver Grove Heights, on Saturday June 22nd from 10 am to 12 pm, with a service to follow. Please join us to celebrate Melissa, Missy, or Mel (however you knew her) and her amazing spirit. www.robertsfuneralandcremation.com
Published in Pioneer Press on June 20, 2019