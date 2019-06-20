Home

POWERED BY

Services
Roberts Funeral Home
8108 Barbara Ave
Inver Grove Heights, MN 55077
(651) 455-2035
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Roberts Funeral Home
8108 Barbara Ave
Inver Grove Heights, MN 55077
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
12:00 PM
Roberts Funeral Home
8108 Barbara Ave
Inver Grove Heights, MN 55077
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Melissa CROCK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Melissa A. (Bromen) CROCK

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Melissa A. (Bromen) CROCK Obituary
Age 47 Passed away peacefully at home on June 16th, 2019 surrounded by loved ones, after a courageous fight with cancer. She is survived by her daughter, Emily Rogstad (Erek); son, Joseph Crock; soulmate of 10 years, Rob Reynolds; mother, Laurie Bromen; father, Kenneth Bromen; stepmom. Joann Bromen; brother, Shawn Bromen (Amy); stepsister, Heather Smirnov, their families, as well as an abundance of loving aunts, uncles, cousins and dear friends that she held as close as family. Visitation will be held at Roberts Funeral Home 8108 Barbara Ave, Inver Grove Heights, on Saturday June 22nd from 10 am to 12 pm, with a service to follow. Please join us to celebrate Melissa, Missy, or Mel (however you knew her) and her amazing spirit. www.robertsfuneralandcremation.com
Published in Pioneer Press on June 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Roberts Funeral Home
Download Now