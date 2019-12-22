|
Age 49, of St. Paul Passed away suddenly of heart failure on Thursday, December 19, 2019. Preceded in death by sister and best buddy, Rachel in 2006; grandparents; cousin, Gavin Klebs; Aunt, Penny Lohman. Survived by parents, Sheila and Lyle Tesch; best friend, Fred Dean; numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. Melissa's love of life included bowling and Special Olympics softball for which she received many trophies and medals. She loved catching fish with her family, socializing and partying dancing for weddings, birthdays, any occasion she was happy to celebrate! She enjoyed working through supported services of Lifeworks in Eagan. Her most recent position was stocking at Joann Fabrics, unpacking Christmas items and coming home covered with glitter! Under protest, she filled out her final directives last year, this made her passing very peaceful for her and her parents. "We are spiritual beings having an earthly experience and this earthly experience is just a speck of our existence". A funeral service will be held on Monday, December 30, 2019 at 5 PM at Mueller Memorial- Parkway Chapel, 835 Johnson Parkway, St. Paul, with visitation from 2 PM until the time of the service. A private family burial will be held the next day. Memorials preferred to Lifeworks of Eagan, MN.
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 22, 2019