Age 52 Passed away peacefully on Wednesday April 1, 2020 at St. John's Hospital in Maplewood, Minnesota. She was born on November 22, 1967 to Dennis and Dorothy Simpson in Winona, Minnesota. She was a big sister to Sarah Simpson-Ehnstrom. Melissa was a 1986 graduate of Park Center High School. She earned her bachelor's degree in education from Bethel College and her master's degree in Education from the University of Minnesota. Melissa also completed her post-graduate coursework and received her principals' license from St. Mary's University. She married Charles Callahan on October 20, 2005 and became a loving mother to twins Alex and Jared Callahan. Melissa is survived by; her husband Charles Callahan, her sons Alex (Kaiti) and Jared (Erin) Callahan; her father Dennis Simpson and his wife Shirley Simpson; her sisters Sarah Simpson-Ehnstrom (Dave Ehnstrom) and Vicki Severson; and her grandchildren Brody and Charlotte Callahan. Melissa was a devoted wife, mother, daughter, sister, and grandmother who enjoyed snowmobiling, scrapbooking, crafts, boating, working with youth, playing with her grandchildren, tropical beaches, and teaching. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a closed funeral service for immediate family is scheduled for 10am on Monday, April 6th at O'Halloran and Murphy Woodbury, her final resting place is at Mounds Cemetery in Brooklyn Center Minnesota. Family and friends can expect a celebration of life at a later date. Chaplain Roger Koskinen will officiate. Flowers, donations, and condolences can be sent to Charlie Callahan in care of Melissa at 10392 Grand Oaks Trail, Woodbury, MN 55129. 651-702-0301
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 5, 2020