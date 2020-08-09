1/
Melody Ruth KOPESKY
was born on June 26, 2020 and went home to be with the LORD at the young age of one month on July 30th. It deeply grieves us to say goodbye so soon, but her young life has been an immense blessing to us and so many others. We are comforted knowing that she is with our LORD and Savior, Christ Jesus, in Heaven. Melody is survived by her parents Jim & Katie Kopesky of Lakeville, sisters Grace & Elise, grandparents Dave & Nancy Kopesky of Woodbury and Mark & Judy LaFollette of Cannon Falls, great-grandfather Arend Jagt of Willmar and many aunts, uncles and cousins. There will be a private memorial service for Melody. A special thank you to the caring staff in the NICU at U of M Masonic Children's Hospital. In lieu of gifts or flowers, our family and Melody's life would be honored to have donations made to New Life Family Services or Cradle of Hope whose missions are to treasure life by caring for mothers and their babies.




Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 9, 2020.
