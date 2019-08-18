|
Age 79 of Rosemount Passed away August 15, 2019. Melonie was preceded in death by her son, Darcy; siblings, Lenora (Tony) Cottone, Sr. Mary Joan Jacob, Michael Jacob, JoAnne Baragar and Angeline Jacob and brother-in-law, John Jansen. She is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, Jack; children, Darren (Lorie) Anderson, Vicki (Shawn) Markhart and daughter-in-law, Sheila Anderson Kaler; grandchildren, Travis, Lindsay, Brandy, Logan, Tina and Shawn; siblings, Helen (Harold) Miller, Casper (Marty) Jacob, Joe (Sue) Jacob, Paul (Geri) Jacob, Tony (Michelle) Jacob and Mary Jansen; brother-in-law, Bill Baragar; also by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 AM Thursday, August 22, 2019 at St. John Nuemann Catholic Church, 4030 Pilot Knob Rd., Eagan, with visitation on Wednesday (8/21) from 4-8 PM at the White Funeral Home, 14560 Pennock Ave., Apple Valley, MN. Also 1 hr. prior to Mass at church. Interment, Lebanon Cemetery in Apple Valley. www.whitefuneralhomes.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 18, 2019