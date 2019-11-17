|
|
Age 96 Peacefully left this earth surrounded by her family on November 9th, 2019. Melrose was preceded in death by husbands Oscar Wells, John VanBuren and Richard Diekman. She is survived by 3 sisters, 5 children Kathleen (Raymond, deceased), Rosemary (Robert), Jacqueline (Eric), Jerome (Betty), JimmieJaye (Rosemary), 12 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren, and 3 great-great-great-grandchildren. Melrose was born on March 22nd, 1923 to parents Herman and Wilhelmina Heldt, along with 10 siblings. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, Nov. 29th at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Saint Paul, Minnesota at 11:00am with visitation an hour prior to service with a luncheon following. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 17, 2019