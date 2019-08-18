|
Of Vadnais Heights, MN Age 85 Passed away peacefully in his sleep on the evening of Sunday, August 11, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Barbara, brother, Dave (Cathy) Mattson, sister, Elaine (Arlen) Sunn, children, Steve (Heidi) Mattson, Heidi Nelson, step-children Linda Gunderson, Dan (Nancy) Gunderson, Ron (Theresa) Gunderson, Ken (Michelle) Gunderson, along with many grandchildren, great-grand children, nieces and nephews. He was a Korean War Veteran, lifelong member of the VFW, member of the Salvation Army, and Lieutenant Governor of St. Cloud Kiwanis. A celebration of life will be held at the VFW Roseville, 1145 Woodhill Drive, St. Paul, MN, 55113 from 4:00-8:00 pm with a 5:30 service and a light meal to follow.
