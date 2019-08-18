Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Melvin MATTSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Melvin Arnold MATTSON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Melvin Arnold MATTSON Obituary
Of Vadnais Heights, MN Age 85 Passed away peacefully in his sleep on the evening of Sunday, August 11, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Barbara, brother, Dave (Cathy) Mattson, sister, Elaine (Arlen) Sunn, children, Steve (Heidi) Mattson, Heidi Nelson, step-children Linda Gunderson, Dan (Nancy) Gunderson, Ron (Theresa) Gunderson, Ken (Michelle) Gunderson, along with many grandchildren, great-grand children, nieces and nephews. He was a Korean War Veteran, lifelong member of the VFW, member of the Salvation Army, and Lieutenant Governor of St. Cloud Kiwanis. A celebration of life will be held at the VFW Roseville, 1145 Woodhill Drive, St. Paul, MN, 55113 from 4:00-8:00 pm with a 5:30 service and a light meal to follow.
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Melvin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.