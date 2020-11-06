U.S. Army Korean War Vet Passed away on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. Melvin was a greeter at St. Michael's church and Walmart, as well as a lifelong bass fisherman. He was preceded in death by wife, Kathleen "Kay"; and parents, Oscar and Cecilia. Survived by daughters, Susan, Debra (Jeff) Benson and Jill (Duane) Schleusner; grandchildren, Chad (Erin), Josh, Aaron (Amy) Benson; and great-grandchildren, Chase Rustin, Avery Benson; and special friend, Pat Kizer. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, November 9, 2020 at the Church of Saint Michael, 611 S. 3rd St., Stillwater, MN 55082, the public may begin arriving at 10:30 a.m. Masks are required for the safety and courtesy of all who wish to pay their respects. The Mass will also be livestreamed on the Church of St. Michael Stillwater, MN Facebook page. Private family interment will follow at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery with full military honors. A special thank you to Lakeview Hospice: Nurse, Sandy; Aid, Cori; Chaplain, Bob; and Befriender, Ann Emerson. Memorials preferred to the family.