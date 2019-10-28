Home

Bakken Young Funeral Home
728 S Knowles Ave
New Richmond, WI 54017
(715) 243-5252
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Saint Anne's Catholic Church
141 Church Hill Road
Somerset, MN
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Melvin George GERMAIN

Melvin George GERMAIN Obituary
Age 81, Somerset, WI Passed away peacefully on Thurs., 10/24/19 at his home. Mass of Christian Burial, Thurs., 10/31/19 at 11am at Saint Anne's Catholic Church (141 Church Hill Road) in Somerset. Visitation Wed., 10/30/19 from 4-8pm at Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services (728 S. Knowles Ave.) in New Richmond and one hour prior to the Mass at church. Interment will be in Saint Anne's Catholic Cemetery at 1:00 pm Fri., Nov. 1. Bakken-Young New Richmond 715-243-5252 www.bakken-young.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 28, 2019
