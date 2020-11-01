Age 95, of Roseville MN Passed away after a short illness on September 23, 2020. Melvin grew up on a farm near Silver Lake MN. He was the youngest of 8 children. Melvin attended Silver Lake High School and was drafted two weeks after graduation. Serving in the US Army as a corpsman in the South Pacific during World War II was something of immense honor and pride for him later in life. Many people stopped to thank him for his service in recent years while wearing his World War II veteran cap. Melvin was an avid golfer and a charter member of the Goodrich Men's Golf Club in St. Paul. Other hobbies included vegetable gardening traveling, genealogy, and woodworking. He led a very full and interesting life. Melvin is survived by his wife Donna Wraspir, son Jeffrey Wraspir (Gina) and grandchildren Edward Manning, Kathryn Wraspir, and Emily Wraspir. Burial took place at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.









