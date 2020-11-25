Age 95, of St. Paul Died on Tuesday, November 24, 2020. Preceded in death by wife, Joan Neren. Survived by sons, Mitchell (Jeana) and Steven (Lori). Also survived by grandchildren, Joline, Jocelyn, Daniel, Carly, Asher, Benjamin, Ariella, Aliza, Bayla, Nechama; great-grandchildren; special care attendant, Theresa Hable; and many nieces and nephews. Mel's sense of humor, perspective on life and beautiful soul will forever be with us. Graveside service 2:30 pm, WEDNESDAY, November 25, 2020, WEST SIDE HEBREW CEMETERY, 1250 Barclay St., St. Paul. and via Zoom. Email Zoom4@hodroffepstein .com for the link. Memorials preferred to Magen David Adom. Hodroff-Epstein 651-698-8311 www.hodroffepstein.com