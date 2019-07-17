Home

Roberts Family Funeral Home
555 Centennial Drive Southwest
Forest Lake, MN 55025
(651) 464-4422
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
9:00 AM
Faith Lutheran Church
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Faith Lutheran Church
886 North Shore Drive
Forest Lake, MN
Mercedes Ann TOLZMANN Obituary
Age 96 of Wyoming, formerly of Forest Lake Died July 14, 2019, of congestive heart failure. Preceded in death by husband, Raymond; brothers, Fred and George Overby. Survived by sons, Timothy, Tracy (Merrie), Terry (Donna); six grandchildren; one great-grandchild; nieces and nephews. A celebration of Mercedes' life 11 AM Saturday, July 20th with visitation beginning at 9 AM at Faith Lutheran Church, 886 North Shore Drive, Forest Lake. Interment at Scandinavian Cemetery, Forest Lake. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred. 651-464-4422 RobertsFamilyFH.com
Published in Pioneer Press on July 17, 2019
