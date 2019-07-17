|
|
Age 96 of Wyoming, formerly of Forest Lake Died July 14, 2019, of congestive heart failure. Preceded in death by husband, Raymond; brothers, Fred and George Overby. Survived by sons, Timothy, Tracy (Merrie), Terry (Donna); six grandchildren; one great-grandchild; nieces and nephews. A celebration of Mercedes' life 11 AM Saturday, July 20th with visitation beginning at 9 AM at Faith Lutheran Church, 886 North Shore Drive, Forest Lake. Interment at Scandinavian Cemetery, Forest Lake. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred. 651-464-4422 RobertsFamilyFH.com
Published in Pioneer Press on July 17, 2019