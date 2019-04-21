|
Loving Mother and Grandmother Age 96 of Olathe, KS Formerly of Hampton/St. Paul, MN, passed away April 16, 2019. Mass at 11:00am, Tuesday, April 23rd, 2019 at Church of St. John the Evangelist in Little Canada, MN with visitation at 10:00am. She is survived by four children, Richard Brodala, Mary (Dan) Berhow, Cindy (Jim) England and Carol Cavanaugh; 10 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren; and her brother Jim (Marilyn) Endres. She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Brodala; her parents; three brothers; one sister; grand-daughter, Christine Brodala; and great-granddaughter, McKinley Shubin.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 21, 2019