Sept 18, 1928 to April 20, 2020 Preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Manuel Garcia Nava and son-in-law Dave Anderson; parents Jose and Inez Perez; 5 brothers; 4 sisters and many in-laws. Survived by daughters, Isabel Anderson, Gloria Nava; sons, Manuel David, Anthony (Chriss), Lawrence (Reenie), Steven (Dena); 11 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grand child. Mercides (Shorty) was born and raised in Hampton, Iowa and loved her small-town setting. She had a passion for big band and Mexican music, always ready to show her skill on the dance floor. She was a long-time resident of St. Paul, where she worked and raised her children. She was PTA President where her children attended grade school, held various jobs and retired as site manager for RAP. She loved her children, grandchildren and friends and will forever be our glowing light. More information regarding burial and celebration of life at a later date.