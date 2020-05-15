Mercides Tomasa (Perez) NAVA
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mercides's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sept 18, 1928 to April 20, 2020 Preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Manuel Garcia Nava and son-in-law Dave Anderson; parents Jose and Inez Perez; 5 brothers; 4 sisters and many in-laws. Survived by daughters, Isabel Anderson, Gloria Nava; sons, Manuel David, Anthony (Chriss), Lawrence (Reenie), Steven (Dena); 11 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grand child. Mercides (Shorty) was born and raised in Hampton, Iowa and loved her small-town setting. She had a passion for big band and Mexican music, always ready to show her skill on the dance floor. She was a long-time resident of St. Paul, where she worked and raised her children. She was PTA President where her children attended grade school, held various jobs and retired as site manager for RAP. She loved her children, grandchildren and friends and will forever be our glowing light. More information regarding burial and celebration of life at a later date.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved