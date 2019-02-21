|
|
Age 64, of Cambridge, Inver Grove Heights, and St Paul (Eastside), passed surrounded by family after a hard fought battle with cancer on February 16, 2019. Merilee was passionate, caring, and giving. Always prepared for a new adventure, she was a free spirit full of life, creativity, and an inner light which never dimmed. Merilee is survived by mother, Marjorie, 4 children; Amber (Jaimon), Anthony 'Tony' (Laurie), Aaron (Jess), and Adam (Marilisa); 4 siblings; sister, Darilee (Walt); sister, Lorilee (Tim), brother, Randy (Vicki); sister, Jodi (Greg), 14 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; and special friend, John Marks. Preceded in death by father, Donald; father of her children, Ronald; and nephew Josh. Service Friday, February 22 at 1PM at Spirit River Church, Isanti, MN. with visitation 1 hour prior.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 21, 2019