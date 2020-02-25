Home

White Funeral Home
14560 Pennock Ave
Apple Valley, MN 55124
952-432-2001
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
White Funeral Home
14560 Pennock Ave
Apple Valley, MN 55124
Viewing
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
13900 Biscayne Ave. W
Rosemount, MN
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
13900 Biscayne Ave. W
Rosemount, MN
Merla L. PROTACIO

Merla L. PROTACIO Obituary
Age 76, of Rosemount, MN Passed away on February 21st, 2020, after a valiant battle with multiple myeloma. Merla's life work was providing her family with a loving and warm home. She loved music and singing and was an avid bowler. Merla was born on September 28th, 1943, to Bienvenido and Teofila Luces in Sebaste, Philippines. Survived by husband of 48 years, Fred; daughters, Chanda (spouse, Paul Fra) and Vida; son, Brian (spouse, Emily Protacio); grand children, Gavin, Aly, Anjali, Aryana, Aislin, and Eli. Visitation Friday, February 28th, 5 - 8pm at White Funeral Homes, 14560 Pennock Ave. Apple Valley, MN. Funeral service Saturday February 29th, 10am at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 13900 Biscayne Ave. W, Rosemount, MN. There will be a one hour viewing before the Mass at 9am. Interment at St. John's Cemetery, Little Canada, MN. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to . www.whitefuneralhomes.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 25, 2020
