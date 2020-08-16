1/
Merle D. ANDERSON
Beloved Father and Grandfather Passed away on August 14, 2020. Preceded in death by wife, Delores. Survived by daughter, Lynn (Craig) Erickson; son, Rodney (Michelle Lynch); grandchildren, Blake (Bonnie) and Hannah (Jake) Olson; many other family members and friends. Funeral Service Friday (August 21, 2020) 11:00 AM at Sandberg Funeral Home, 2593 E. 7th Ave., North St. Paul with Visitation starting at 10:00 AM. Interment Evergreen Memorial Gardens. Due to the pandemic masks are required and social distancing.





Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Visitation
10:00 AM
Sandberg Funeral Home
AUG
21
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Sandberg Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Sandberg Funeral Home
2593 7th Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55109-3011
(651) 777-2600
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
