Beloved Father and Grandfather Passed away on August 14, 2020. Preceded in death by wife, Delores. Survived by daughter, Lynn (Craig) Erickson; son, Rodney (Michelle Lynch); grandchildren, Blake (Bonnie) and Hannah (Jake) Olson; many other family members and friends. Funeral Service Friday (August 21, 2020) 11:00 AM at Sandberg Funeral Home, 2593 E. 7th Ave., North St. Paul with Visitation starting at 10:00 AM. Interment Evergreen Memorial Gardens. Due to the pandemic masks are required and social distancing.