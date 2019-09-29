|
|
Age 87, of Minneapolis Passed away peacefully September 27th, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Israel (Sol) and Sarah (Sis) Mark; and sister, Alta Harris. Merle is survived by his loving wife, Trudii (Anderson) Mark; their daughter, Melissa Mark (Steven Hanovich); and granddaughter, Shira. Merle was devoted to his family, most especially his precious wife of 51 years. His compassion and humor not only brought him a large circle of friends, but also a family medicine practice that spanned over 50 years and three generations. Merle was loved by many, and will be missed by all. Graveside service 12:00 noon, SUNDAY, September 29, 2019, BETH EL MEMORIAL PARK, 3726 Winnetka Ave. N., Crystal. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to The Well at Beth El Synagogue, Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital Hospice Program, or another charity close to your heart. A gathering of family and friends will take place both Wednesday (10/2) and Thursday (10/3) at 7 pm, Towerlight Senior Residence, 3601 Wooddale Ave. S., St Louis Park. Hodroff-Epstein 612-871-1234 www.hodroffepstein.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 29, 2019