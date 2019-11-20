Home

Hodroff-Epstein Memorial Chapels
671 South Snelling Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55116
(651) 698-8311
Graveside service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
SONS OF MOSES CEMETERY
770 Parkway Dr.
St Paul, MN
Merle Sue GREEN Obituary
Age 70, of Saint Paul Preceded in death by parents, Ann & Lew Green and her beloved dogs. Survived by her sister, Barbara Godes (Steve); nephews and nieces, Scott (Lorin) Godes, Stacy (Michael) Dockman, Darren Godes, and many great nieces and nephews. A special thanks to cousins Marty (Colleen) Lieberman and Vickie Stone (Neil Bloom) and her dear Red Hatter friends for the care and comfort they provided. Graveside service 11:00 a.m. FRIDAY, November 22nd at SONS OF MOSES CEMETERY, 770 Parkway Dr., St Paul. Memorials preferred to The Humane Society or the donor's favorite charity. Hodroff-Epstein 651 698-8311 www.hodroffepstein.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 20, 2019
