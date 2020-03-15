|
|
Born March 7th, 1931 Died February 29, 2020 Beloved and Devoted Husband, Father, Son and Brother. Survived by wife, Marguerite; daughter, Ruth (husband, Dennis); siblings Daryl and Sedsel; many family and friends. Preceded in death by daughter, Barbara; brother, Larry and parents William and Myrtle Robertson. Merle was very much devoted to loving and taking care of his family. He also took much pride in taking care of his yard and home. Merle was also a very giving and caring person. He gave 35 years of service as a Nursing Assistant at the VA Hospital. In retirement he also gave of himself by helping his mother and brother with their yards and homes. He and his wife volunteered for Sister's Care and Meals on Wheels. Merle and his wife loved to travel, especially driving to Arizona and vacationing, traveling around the country visiting various spots and visiting with family and friends. While his kids were growing up, he took his family on a vacation every summer. Merle also loved the Minnesota State Fair and would go every year. He was a friendly and pleasant person who could strike up a conversation with anyone. Merle was a giving, loving, caring and friendly soul who loved, gave and enjoyed life to the fullest. He will be dearly missed. Mass of Christian Burial Friday March 20th, 10 am at St. Helena Catholic Church, 3204 E. 43rd St. Minneapolis, with visitation one hour prior to the Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the family.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 15, 2020